SPRING STORM: Winter storm warning issued for Denver metro area (Watch Latest Forecast)

County Urges Inspection Of Oil & Gas Wells

April 28, 2017 3:15 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, COGCC, Firestone, House Explosion, Oil & Gas, Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, Weld County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Board of Commissioners is encouraging that all vertical wells be inspected in the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Firestone.

The cause of that explosion remains under investigation but Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shut down all 3,000 vertical wells in Northeast Colorado earlier this week.

firestone home explosion County Urges Inspection Of Oil & Gas Wells

(credit: CBS)

On Thursday, workers for the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) searched for buried gas lines in nearby yards, to determine the safety of properties next door to the home destroyed in the blast.

The proximity of a vertical well to the site of the explosion has been called into question.

firestone house explosion 1 County Urges Inspection Of Oil & Gas Wells

(credit: CBS)

Adams County Commissioners said that Anadarko and Great Western Oil & Gas Company are taking proactive measures in the area.

Adams County is urging all vertical well operators to inspect those within 250 feet of occupied buildings to ensure they are safe and meet all industry operating requirements.

firestone house explosion 6pkg frame 280 County Urges Inspection Of Oil & Gas Wells

(credit: CBS)

“The Board of Commissioners’ primary responsibility is to ensure the health and safety of our residents is protected above all else,” said Board Chair Eva Henry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch