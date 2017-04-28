County Urges Inspection Of Oil & Gas Wells

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Adams County Board of Commissioners is encouraging that all vertical wells be inspected in the aftermath of a deadly home explosion in Firestone.

The cause of that explosion remains under investigation but Anadarko Petroleum Corporation shut down all 3,000 vertical wells in Northeast Colorado earlier this week.

On Thursday, workers for the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission (COGCC) searched for buried gas lines in nearby yards, to determine the safety of properties next door to the home destroyed in the blast.

The proximity of a vertical well to the site of the explosion has been called into question.

Adams County Commissioners said that Anadarko and Great Western Oil & Gas Company are taking proactive measures in the area.

Adams County is urging all vertical well operators to inspect those within 250 feet of occupied buildings to ensure they are safe and meet all industry operating requirements.

“The Board of Commissioners’ primary responsibility is to ensure the health and safety of our residents is protected above all else,” said Board Chair Eva Henry.