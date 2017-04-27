COMING UP: CBS4 Sports tracks the latest moves and picks in the NFL Draft. (Latest Draft Updates | Complete Selections)

Police: Man Shot Before Alleged Road Rage Crash

April 27, 2017 6:33 PM
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a man found dead inside his truck after an apparent case of road rage in Greeley this week, was shot before he crashed.

Alberto Ruiz (credit: Facebook)

Some people told police they saw a type of fight between the man driving a white pickup and another driver inside a gold or tan truck.

Witnesses also reported hearing a large explosion before the pickup crashed into a retaining wall.

“From witness statements and through evidence, it appears to be a possible road-rage type incident that resulted in the death,” Greeley Police Lt. Roy Smith said in a statement.

Police in Greeley search for more evidence in a deadly crash (credit: CBS)

Investigators are now looking for the driver of a gold or tan small pickup, a Chevy S-10 ZR2 model, that sped away from the crash.

The suspect vehicle (credit: Greeley Police Department)

(credit: CBS)

Police examined the crash scene and are investigating the man’s death as a possible road rage homicide. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect driver and vehicle.

Police in Greeley search for more evidence in a deadly crash (credit: CBS)

Friends told CBS4 that Ruiz was working near the crash scene and left behind a wife and young children.

Additional Information From The Greeley Police Department

Police say anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle should call police at (970) 350-9600.

