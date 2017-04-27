Police: Man Shot Before Alleged Road Rage Crash

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a man found dead inside his truck after an apparent case of road rage in Greeley this week, was shot before he crashed.

Some people told police they saw a type of fight between the man driving a white pickup and another driver inside a gold or tan truck.

Witnesses also reported hearing a large explosion before the pickup crashed into a retaining wall.

“From witness statements and through evidence, it appears to be a possible road-rage type incident that resulted in the death,” Greeley Police Lt. Roy Smith said in a statement.

Investigators are now looking for the driver of a gold or tan small pickup, a Chevy S-10 ZR2 model, that sped away from the crash.

Police examined the crash scene and are investigating the man’s death as a possible road rage homicide. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect driver and vehicle.

Friends told CBS4 that Ruiz was working near the crash scene and left behind a wife and young children.

Additional Information From The Greeley Police Department

Police say anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle should call police at (970) 350-9600.