April 27, 2017 2:31 PM
Filed Under: Doors Open Denver, Doors Open Denver 2017, The Dairy Block, The Maven Hotel, Tom Martin

DENVER (CBS4) – Doors Open Denver will celebrate architecture and design throughout the city this weekend, and one of the highlights is a new downtown hotel.

The Maven is open now on the Denver’s Dairy Block. It’s the anchor to a major renovation happening on the entire block. The project started in 2015, and it should be completed this year.

doors open denver dairy 4 The Maven Hotel Will Be Featured During Doors Open Denver

The Maven Hotel in Downtown Denver (credit CBS)

“We are looking to have a micro-district that’s very walkable, that you’re constantly surprised by things, you’ll see art, you’ll see a great restaurant,” said Tom Martin, Dairy Block’s general manager.

doors open denver dairy 3 The Maven Hotel Will Be Featured During Doors Open Denver

(credit CBS)

The Dairy Block is named after the dairy that once stood on the grounds. There are still historic buildings on the block, which will undergo renovations. When the project is done, there will be office space, restaurants and shops, with a walkable alleyway.

doors open denver dairy1 The Maven Hotel Will Be Featured During Doors Open Denver

(credit CBS)

When the doors open this weekend, you can tour some of the amazing art already in the hotel.

doors open denver dairy 2 The Maven Hotel Will Be Featured During Doors Open Denver

(credit CBS)

“We want things are fun, in some cases are whimsical, that are just special. So every piece of art that you see here was individually picked. We wanted to do a lot of local artists,” Martin said.

