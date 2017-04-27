The Maven Hotel Will Be Featured During Doors Open Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Doors Open Denver will celebrate architecture and design throughout the city this weekend, and one of the highlights is a new downtown hotel.

LINK: Doors Open Denver

The Maven is open now on the Denver’s Dairy Block. It’s the anchor to a major renovation happening on the entire block. The project started in 2015, and it should be completed this year.

“We are looking to have a micro-district that’s very walkable, that you’re constantly surprised by things, you’ll see art, you’ll see a great restaurant,” said Tom Martin, Dairy Block’s general manager.

The Dairy Block is named after the dairy that once stood on the grounds. There are still historic buildings on the block, which will undergo renovations. When the project is done, there will be office space, restaurants and shops, with a walkable alleyway.

When the doors open this weekend, you can tour some of the amazing art already in the hotel.

“We want things are fun, in some cases are whimsical, that are just special. So every piece of art that you see here was individually picked. We wanted to do a lot of local artists,” Martin said.

LINK: The Maven Hotel