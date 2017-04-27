Marine Veteran’s Arrest Is ‘Blessing’, Leads To Positive Changes

By Jennifer Brice

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– A Marine’s arrest last month has become a blessing for his Broomfield family. For the first time since the arrest, CBS4 spoke to Marine Veteran Cory Hixson.

“It felt like my body was charged,” says Cory Hixson. “And I couldn’t trust anybody.”

That is how Hixson describes the medicinal psychosis he went through, causing the Marine Veteran to jump from his Broomfield balcony and go on the run for several days, before he was found after breaking into a Weld County home.

“I had scrapes, cuts and bruises all over my body,” Hixson explains, describing how he survived outside for several days, even after he was shocked by electric fences.

Cory has been living with a traumatic brain injury for 13 years, since he was involved in a mortar attack in Fallujah. His wife says his medication was recently change by a nurse practitioner at the VA, throwing him into that psychosis.

Shala Hixson says Cory’s care has been a constant struggle, “Different doctor’s prescribing different things.”

Cory adds, “It’s hard for veterans to open up to the VA because they’ve been let down so many times.”

The Hixson’s say recent attention, Cory’s arrest and now recovery has actually been a blessing because it got them a sit down meeting with the Director of the Veteran’s Hospital in Denver. Cory also now has a new doctor.

Meanwhile, the Weld County District Attorney will also dismiss the charges against Cory once he finishes a diversion program. Shala says all of this has helped her family get back on track, thankful for the support and help they have received.

“He’s doing better, we have people listening and we are confident in that,” says Shala.

The Weld County DA also hopes to start a Veteran’s Court in that judicial district, catapulted by Cory’s case. It’s a problem-solving court designed to help meet the unique needs of military veterans suffering with certain mental health disorders and end up in the criminal justice system because of it.

