Thieves Targeting Mailboxes In Mountain Communities

By Matt Kroschel

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Local and federal authorities are working together to catch thieves targeting mailboxes in rural Summit and Grand counties.

CBS4 has learned several credit cards were used at the Walmart in Frisco on the same day mail was stolen from a community mailbox in the Blue Valley Acres neighborhood in Grand County. More reports of missing mail were filed in nearby Heeney, Colorado.

The recent rash of mail thefts has the U.S. Postal Inspector, along with local sheriff investigators, trying to find out who is responsible.

Warnings are going out to other nearby neighborhoods, and people are being asked to take precautions to keep from becoming a victim.

Postal officials say you can purchase a locking mailbox to replace a traditional mailbox.

They also suggest checking your mail at least once a day, and to track your mail online if you are expecting something of value.

