Latest Forecast: Storm Promises To Bring Snow To Denver Friday Night

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A strong spring storm system heading for Colorado will cause more snow in the mountains on Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall during the morning and early afternoon. Meanwhile a few rain showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm are possible for the urban corridor and the Eastern Plains. Temperatures will remain below normal statewide with highs in the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Thursday night and Friday morning will be mainly dry. Then rain will develop around the metro area Friday afternoon. The precipitation will change into snow by around 9 p.m. and it will remain snow through Saturday morning. At this time we’re expecting 2-5 inches of heavy, wet, slushy snow around most of Denver and Boulder. Slightly higher amounts are possible over the western and southern suburbs like Golden, Ken Caryl, Highlands Ranch, and Parker. Lower amounts are expected farther north around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley where most neighborhoods should see less than 1 inch.

Locations west and south of Denver have the potential to see much higher snow amounts. These areas are under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for up to 12 inches of snow. The watch area includes Castle Rock, Franktown, Kiowa, and Elizabeth in Douglas and Elbert Counties. It also includes the Highway 285 and Interstate 70 corridors in Jefferson County above 6,000 feet including Evergreen, Conifer, and Bailey.

Snow will end by late Saturday afternoon and will be followed by a very cold night Saturday night. A hard freeze is expected with low temperatures in the middle 20s Sunday morning.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.