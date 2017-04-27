COMING UP: Fight For Freedom, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

April 27, 2017 1:22 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – We’re still watching a strong spring storm system with eyes set on Colorado.
Rain and snow will become more widespread Friday and last into Saturday.

At this time we’re expecting 2-5 inches of heavy, wet, slushy snow around most of Denver and Boulder. Slightly higher amounts are possible over the western and southern suburbs like Golden, Ken Caryl, Highlands Ranch, and Parker.

Lower amounts are expected farther north around Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley where most neighborhoods should see less than 1 inch.

web12 Latest Forecast: Cold, Wet Spring Storm On Track For Colorado

Locations west and south of Denver have the potential to see much higher snow amounts. These areas are under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for up to 12 inches of snow. The watch area includes Castle Rock, Franktown, Kiowa, and Elizabeth in Douglas and Elbert Counties. It also includes the Highway 285 and Interstate 70 corridors in Jefferson County above 6,000 feet including Evergreen, Conifer, and Bailey.

Snow will end by late Saturday afternoon and will be followed by a very cold night Saturday night. A hard freeze is expected with low temperatures in the middle 20s Sunday morning.

5day Latest Forecast: Cold, Wet Spring Storm On Track For Colorado

snowpack Latest Forecast: Cold, Wet Spring Storm On Track For Colorado

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

