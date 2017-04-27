COMING UP: Fight For Freedom, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Johnny Depp Appears As Jack Sparrow On Disney Ride

April 27, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: Disney, Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some visitors to the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at California’s Disneyland got a surprise: Captain Jack Sparrow himself.

Johnny Depp donned the getup of his swashbuckling alter ego and interacted with riders on Wednesday. Videos taken by park goers and shared on social media show Depp chatting with fans as they passed by on the ride’s boats. He also spoke to a crowd outside.

Depp returns to the big screen as Sparrow next month in the fifth film based on the ride. “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” opens May 26, after premiering at Shanghai Disneyland on May 11.

gettyimages 484145596 Johnny Depp Appears As Jack Sparrow On Disney Ride

Actor Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch