Reward Now Offered In Costly Home Vandalism Case

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a year after burglars broke in and vandalized a home in Jefferson County, a reward is now offered for information that helps investigators find those responsible.

Sometime between April 1 and April 10 of last year, a home located in the Chatfield Bluffs neighborhood near C470 and Kipling was burglarized while the homeowners were on vacation in Mexico.

Investigators say whoever broke in was more interested in causing damage than stealing property. Mike Haley, the homeowner, said that vandals broke water pipes and flooded the house. It caused an estimated $225,000 in damage.

“We have a great neighborhood, and great neighbors. And it’s a shock really, that this happened,” Haley told CBS4 last April.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who might have seen anything suspicious in the area to call their tip line at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).