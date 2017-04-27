I-70 Reopens After Semi Crash On Icy Roads

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado State Troopers are investigating whether icy conditions played a role in a crash involving a jack-knifed semi, another semi and a vehicle.
About 8 p.m. Thursday, a semi slid into a car in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near mile marker 213. The crash also involved another semi.
All westbound lanes were closed for about an hour during the accident cleanup and investigation.
State troopers tweeted that the people inside the car may have been saved by wearing seat belts.
The driver of the jackknifed semi was rushed to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Troopers say it was snowing at the time of the crash. The lanes reopened less than an hour later.
Drivers were urged to use caution in the slick conditions.