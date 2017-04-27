NFL DRAFT: Broncos select OL Garett Bolles from Utah: 'Denver, I'm coming home!' (Latest Draft Updates | Complete Selections)

Gas Testing Underway In Soil Surrounding Home Explosion

April 27, 2017 9:49 PM
Filed Under: Firestone, House Explosion, Oil & Gas, Oil & Gas Conservation Commission, Weld County

By Dillon Thomas

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Firestone continued to investigate the cause of a home explosion, more than two weeks after the blast destroyed a home and claimed the lives of two men.

While the fire department continued their investigation along Twilight Avenue in Firestone, workers for the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Committee (COGCC) searched for buried gas lines in nearby yards, to determine the safety of properties next-door.

“A consultant hired by COGCC will conduct a soil gas survey, to sample for hydrocarbons in the environment,” said COGCC Director Lepore. “This is a follow-up measure, to determine if there are any hydrocarbon gasses present in the soil.”

Some residents told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they were not concerned for their safety, even though the state was conducting research in their yards.

The research COGCC did on the dirt in yards was not the only investigation completed.

“A consultant retained by COGCC used a vehicle mounted methane, and hydrocarbon, detector to survey the neighborhood, to determine if there were any fugitive sources of methane or other hydrocarbon gasses in the neighborhood,” said Lepore.

COGCC Commission Director Matt Lepore (credit: CBS)

See Lepore’s complete news conference Thursday morning in Denver in the video clip below:

Anadarko, a petroleum company, closed more than 3,000 vertical wells as a result of the explosion.

Though the company would not say whether their services, and proximity to the home which exploded, were a factor, the company stopped their wells out of an abundance of precaution.

Some who knew the individuals inside the home said they assumed there was a third-party factor to the explosion.

The two men who died inside the home were allegedly working on a water heater. Friends say the two men likely would have taken all safety measures to prevent issues.

“If something needs to be done around the house, those two guys would probably know what they are doing,” said Tomas Gonzales, a friend of the deceased individuals. “So, I can only imagine something obviously catastrophic went on.”

A special section of the Colorado Oil & Gas Conservation Commission website allows anyone  to see if wells are in their neighborhood.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

