COMING UP: Fight For Freedom, Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Neighbors Want Answers After Deadly Home Explosion

April 27, 2017 9:49 AM
Filed Under: Anadarko, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Firestone, Frederick-Firestone Fire Protection District, Joseph William Irwin, Mark Martinez, Oil & Gas, Twilight Avenue, Weld County

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in Firestone are questioning their safety after oil and gas company Anadarko announced it will close more than 3,000 vertical wells across Colorado.

The announcement comes after an explosion and fire killed two people in a home on Twilight Avenue, less than 200 feet away from where Anadarko was operating a well.

firestone home explosion 7 Neighbors Want Answers After Deadly Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but the company said in a statement the wells will remain closed until crews can conduct inspections.

“It makes me wonder how safe my city is,” said neighbor Dennis Herrera. “It makes you second guess it, for sure,” added Bruce Hoylman.

Anadarko says the well closures come out of an abundance of caution, but the safety measures are doing little to ease the fears of families who watched a neighbor’s home go up in flames.

firestone home explosion 2 Neighbors Want Answers After Deadly Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

“We were all standing there running out of our houses, wondering what what happened,” said Herrera.

“We’re still reeling from it. It’s a tragedy,” said Hoylman. “Are we in danger of other leaking pipes, or whatever it might be?”

Before the explosion, homeowner Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law Joseph Irwin were installing a water heater. Investigators haven’t said if that was a factor.

firestone house explosion 10pkg frame 205 Neighbors Want Answers After Deadly Home Explosion

(credit: CBS)

“Going from potentially some problem with an appliance, to potentially some wells having a problem? That’s scary,” said Herrera.

Neighbors say there’s not much they can do but wait for answers. Investigators hope to have some by next week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia