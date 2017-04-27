Neighbors Want Answers After Deadly Home Explosion

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – Residents in Firestone are questioning their safety after oil and gas company Anadarko announced it will close more than 3,000 vertical wells across Colorado.

The announcement comes after an explosion and fire killed two people in a home on Twilight Avenue, less than 200 feet away from where Anadarko was operating a well.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but the company said in a statement the wells will remain closed until crews can conduct inspections.

“It makes me wonder how safe my city is,” said neighbor Dennis Herrera. “It makes you second guess it, for sure,” added Bruce Hoylman.

Anadarko says the well closures come out of an abundance of caution, but the safety measures are doing little to ease the fears of families who watched a neighbor’s home go up in flames.

“We were all standing there running out of our houses, wondering what what happened,” said Herrera.

“We’re still reeling from it. It’s a tragedy,” said Hoylman. “Are we in danger of other leaking pipes, or whatever it might be?”

Before the explosion, homeowner Mark Martinez and his brother-in-law Joseph Irwin were installing a water heater. Investigators haven’t said if that was a factor.

“Going from potentially some problem with an appliance, to potentially some wells having a problem? That’s scary,” said Herrera.

Neighbors say there’s not much they can do but wait for answers. Investigators hope to have some by next week.