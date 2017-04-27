Energy Drinks And Your Ticker

By Dr. Dave Hnida

DENVER (CBS4) -Having a tall energy drink may certainly give you a boost in energy, but at the same time it may also cause your heart to develop some funky rhythms.

Researchers reporting in the Journal of the American Heart Association measured the blood pressure and heart rhythms of people who drank 32 ounces of an energy drink, and found about a 5 point rise in blood pressure after consuming the drink. But more importantly, they also saw some heart irregularities that could spell trouble — particularly in those with underlying heart conditions.

The concern in this case is that some people may not know that they have underlying heart issues, especially when it comes to irregular heartbeats.

Energy drinks can contain up to 320 mg of caffeine, which is the amount found in about 4 cups of coffee. But added to the mix is typically 4 ounces of sugar, several B vitamins and a variety of other ingredients, including herbs, which have not been FDA approved as being safe. And it is the combination of these ingredients that is the concern. That’s because for most people 320 mg of caffeine is not a problem but the added extras which may cause the irregularities to pop up.

These added ingredients are often called “proprietary blends,” meaning the manufacturer mixes and matches their own special version of things that have not been well studied as to safety.

Admittedly the study was not very big, just 18 otherwise healthy men and women. The product they drank was a commercially available energy product easily found on store shelves. The men and women then had their blood pressures monitored as well as having an EKG performed to measure the heart electrical activity for 24 hours after consuming the drinks. It was during this 24 hour period that the researchers saw the heart irregularities take place. The same changes did not take place when they simply consumed a straight caffeine product.

Other studies have shown that even one 12 ounce energy drink can increase blood pressure and cause the body to release “stress” hormones that can be a concern for even a heart-healthy young adult. In fact, over recent three year time frame, more than 5,000 cases were reported to Poison Control Centers is around the country from people who had a reaction to energy drinks. Half of those cases involved children. (The American Academy of Pediatrics says energy drinks have “no place” in the diet of children and adolescents).

Most people think there are few worries when it comes to energy drinks since they are mainly seen as nothing more than a giant slug of caffeine, but really the bigger concern is the safety of the non-caffeine ingredients.

Bottom line: Caution is the word when it comes to energy drinks. You often don’t know what you’re getting besides that jolt of caffeine.

Dr. Dave Hnida is CBS4’s Medical Editor. He blogs about the latest studies and trends in the health world. Read his latest blog entries, check out his bio or follow him on Twitter @drdavehnida