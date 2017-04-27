CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: A Look At Previous Drafts

By Mark Haas
A couple of Broncos draft tidbits before the 1st round gets underway:
John Elway has made 46 draft picks over 6 different drafts as Broncos GM.
From the 2011, 2012 and 2013 drafts, only 3 out of 23 selections (Von Miller, Virgil Green and Derek Wolfe) are still with the team.
Of Elway’s 46 selections, only Von Miller and Julius Thomas have made the Pro Bowl as Broncos.
In 5 out of his 6 drafts, Elway has taken a defensive player with his first pick, with Paxton Lynch in 2016 being the lone exception. (Von Miller, Derek Wolfe, Sylvester Williams, Bradley Roby and Shane Ray).
