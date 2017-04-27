COMING UP: CBS4 Sports breaks down the NFL Draft. Watch special coverage from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Latest Draft Updates | Complete Selections)

CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: A Look At Previous Drafts

April 27, 2017 5:37 PM
Filed Under: CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook, Denver Broncos, NFL Draft

By Mark Haas

A couple of Broncos draft tidbits before the 1st round gets underway:

John Elway has made 46 draft picks over 6 different drafts as Broncos GM.

nfl draft preview CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: A Look At Previous Drafts

Just minutes before the NFL Draft is set to begin (credit: CBS)

From the 2011, 2012 and 2013 drafts, only 3 out of 23 selections (Von Miller, Virgil Green and Derek Wolfe) are still with the team.

Of Elway’s 46 selections, only Von Miller and Julius Thomas have made the Pro Bowl as Broncos.

In 5 out of his 6 drafts, Elway has taken a defensive player with his first pick, with Paxton Lynch in 2016 being the lone exception. (Von Miller, Derek Wolfe, Sylvester Williams, Bradley Roby and Shane Ray).

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch