CBS4 Broncos Draft Notebook: A Big Surprise With The Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Another big surprise in the draft as the Chiefs trade up to number 10 to take Texas Tech QB Pat Mahomes II.
Mahomes II will go to the Broncos AFC West rival and will likely be the backup to Alex Smith.
Mahomes II is the second quarterback taken in the top 10 following North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
Prior to the Chiefs trade, the Los Angeles Chargers selected WR Mike Williams from Clemson. Williams will be an added target to quarterback Phillip Rivers and will provide a test for the No Fly Zone and secondaries around the NFL.
