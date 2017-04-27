Student Brewery Opening At CSU Thanks To Equipment From Coors

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – College students may already know a thing or two about drinking beer, but students at Colorado State University will take their knowledge to the next level when the long-awaited teaching brewery opens on campus this fall.

Those enrolled in CSU’s Fermentation Science and Technology program will get hands-on training thanks to equipment recently donated by Molson Coors Brewing Company.

“This is the most sophisticated brewing system on any college campus, and is even rare in the industry for its size,” said Jeff Callaway, the program’s associate director, in a statement by the school.

The teaching brewery will be located in the bottom floor of the Lory Student Center, and students’ brews will be sold at the adjacent Ramskeller Pub. Engineering students have been tapped to help install the brewing equipment.

“With our roots in Colorado dating back to 1873, we’re thrilled to now partner with one of the state’s leading universities in fostering the future generation of brewers,” said Mark Hunter, CEO of Molson Coors Brewing Company, in a statement by the school.

“Brewing great beer is what we do best. And places like CSU help ensure that these brewing traditions will be passed down for many, many years to come.”