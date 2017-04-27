COMING UP: CBS4 Sports breaks down the NFL Draft. Watch special coverage from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Latest Draft Updates | Complete Selections)

Coal Creek Canyon Triple Murder: Victims Shot In The Head

April 27, 2017 5:01 PM
Filed Under: Boulder County, Boulder County Sheriff, Broomfield, Carl Vair, Coal Creek Canyon, Emory Fraker, Kelly Sloat-White, Kelly White, Lance White, Wallace White

By Rick Sallinger

COAL CREEK, Colo. (CBS4)– CBS4 News has learned the three victims found murdered in a home in Coal Creek Canyon, were all shot in the head.

A marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home. Drugs are being investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder.

0415171250 resized Coal Creek Canyon Triple Murder: Victims Shot In The Head

(credit: CBS)

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a multi-state investigation into the triple homicide and investigators are interviewing several people in connection to the murders.

Lance and Sally White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.

wallace kelly white Coal Creek Canyon Triple Murder: Victims Shot In The Head

Wallace “Lance” White and Kelly Sloat-White (credit: Boulder County)

Leroy Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.

Some of the victims were believed to have been shot in the back of the head and what could be seen as execution-style killing.

emory fraker pic Coal Creek Canyon Triple Murder: Victims Shot In The Head

Emory Fraker (credit: Boulder County)

Neighbors have said numerous unusual comings and goings could be seen at the house over a period of time.

The sheriff’s office has said that there is no danger to the general public, that the victims appeared to be targeted.

coal creek deaths 5pkg789 transfer Coal Creek Canyon Triple Murder: Victims Shot In The Head

(credit: CBS)

Anyone with any information about the homicides is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 441-3600.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger is a Peabody award winning reporter who has been with the station more than two decades doing hard news and investigative reporting. Follow him on Twitter @ricksallinger.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch