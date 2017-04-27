Coal Creek Canyon Triple Murder: Victims Shot In The Head

By Rick Sallinger

COAL CREEK, Colo. (CBS4)– CBS4 News has learned the three victims found murdered in a home in Coal Creek Canyon, were all shot in the head.

A marijuana grow with more than 100 plants was found by investigators inside the home. Drugs are being investigated as a possible motive for the triple murder.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a multi-state investigation into the triple homicide and investigators are interviewing several people in connection to the murders.

Lance and Sally White were found dead on their home on Divide View in Coal Creek Canyon on April 15.

Leroy Fraker, described as a caretaker for the Whites, was murdered at the same time as the couple.

Some of the victims were believed to have been shot in the back of the head and what could be seen as execution-style killing.

Neighbors have said numerous unusual comings and goings could be seen at the house over a period of time.

The sheriff’s office has said that there is no danger to the general public, that the victims appeared to be targeted.

Anyone with any information about the homicides is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 441-3600.

