COMING UP: CBS4 Sports tracks the latest moves and picks in the NFL Draft. (Latest Draft Updates | Complete Selections)

Christian McCaffrey Goes 8th Overall In NFL Draft

April 27, 2017 7:26 PM
Filed Under: Christian McCaffrey, Denver Broncos, Ed McCaffrey, NFL Draft

By Mark Haas

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos fans didn’t get their wish, Christian McCaffrey selected 8th overall by the Carolina Panthers.

McCaffrey is the first player from a Colorado high school taken in the 1st round since cornerback Andre Woolfork was taken by the Titans with the 28th pick in 2013 out of Oklahoma and Thomas Jefferson High School.

McCaffrey joins a Panthers team that is just over a year removed from playing in Super Bowl 50, although Carolina like the Broncos missed the playoffs in 2016.

gettyimages 494140936 1 Christian McCaffrey Goes 8th Overall In NFL Draft

Christian McCaffrey #5 of the Stanford Cardinal’s scores a touchdown (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Panthers need a playmaker to help 2015 MVP QB Cam Newton, so McCaffrey should be featured prominently in the Carolina offense.

Mark Haas is a sports anchor/reporter for CBS4. Read his bio or follow him on Twitter @markhaastv or on Facebook.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip
NEWS TEAM

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch