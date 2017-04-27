Christian McCaffrey Goes 8th Overall In NFL Draft

By Mark Haas
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos fans didn’t get their wish, Christian McCaffrey selected 8th overall by the Carolina Panthers.
McCaffrey is the first player from a Colorado high school taken in the 1st round since cornerback Andre Woolfork was taken by the Titans with the 28th pick in 2013 out of Oklahoma and Thomas Jefferson High School.
McCaffrey joins a Panthers team that is just over a year removed from playing in Super Bowl 50, although Carolina like the Broncos missed the playoffs in 2016.
Panthers need a playmaker to help 2015 MVP QB Cam Newton, so McCaffrey should be featured prominently in the Carolina offense.
