Broncos May Be Looking To Trade Up In The NFL Draft

April 27, 2017 3:22 PM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos may be making some draft day moves to trade up in the draft.

Two reports say the Broncos are “exploring options” of getting a higher pick, while many others are looking to move down.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport says this has been on the team’s “radar for the last couple of days. The Broncos would love to solidify their team and fill the one gaping hole that they have, and that is at the tackle position.”

As Rapoport says, though, the problem is that there aren’t a lot of great tackles in this year’s NFL Draft. So, to get one, the Broncos have no choice but to trade up.

There are no reports on what the Broncos may be offering or to whom.

