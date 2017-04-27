Broncos May Be Looking To Trade Up In The NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos may be making some draft day moves to trade up in the draft.

Two reports say the Broncos are “exploring options” of getting a higher pick, while many others are looking to move down.

Plenty of teams want to move back; here's one trying to move up. Broncos exploring options of moving up in draft, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2017

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport says this has been on the team’s “radar for the last couple of days. The Broncos would love to solidify their team and fill the one gaping hole that they have, and that is at the tackle position.”

As Rapoport says, though, the problem is that there aren’t a lot of great tackles in this year’s NFL Draft. So, to get one, the Broncos have no choice but to trade up.

There are no reports on what the Broncos may be offering or to whom.

