‘Small Groups’ Allowed To See Zoo’s New Baby Giraffe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says small groups are being allowed into the barn to see their new baby giraffe.
However, the zoo warns, that this could change at any time due to the weather “or if animal care staff deems otherwise.”
The baby giraffe was born Wednesday, the zoo’s 199th successful giraffe birth in its history.
As zoo tradition dictates, they’re waiting 30 days before choosing a name for the little one.
Both the new baby girl and mother Msitu are “healthy and continue to do well.”