COMING UP: CBS4 Sports breaks down the NFL Draft. Watch special coverage from 6:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. (Latest Draft Updates | Complete Selections)

Air Force Academy’s 1st Female Superintendent Stepping Down

April 27, 2017 6:52 PM
Filed Under: Air Force Academy, Michelle Johnson

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — The first woman to lead the U.S. Air Force Academy is retiring after almost 4 years.

The school announced Thursday that Lt. Gen. Michelle Johnson will step down this year. The date hasn’t been announced.

Johnson hasn’t disclosed her plans, but she’s one of three finalists to become chancellor of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. The Air Force Academy is just outside Colorado Springs.

Johnson is a 1981 graduate of the academy and became superintendent in August 2013. She was the first woman to lead any of the three major military academies — Air Force, Army and Navy.

She was the academy’s first female Rhodes scholar and was a varsity basketball player.
Later, she was a command pilot with more than 3,600 hours in different aircraft.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch