More Charges Filed Against Man Who Led Police On Manhunt

April 27, 2017 3:01 PM
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Prosecutors filed more charges against crime spree suspect Adam Fulford on Thursday.

Fulford now faces 57 criminal charges, including eluding authorities, child abuse, carrying a concealed weapon, and aggravated robbery.

Fulford, 33, appeared in court on Thursday, still in a wheelchair while recovering injuries he suffered in a chase and crash last month.

Adam Fulford in court

It was the night of March 30 into the next day when police say Fulford went on a 14-hour rampage that left people shot, injured and shaken.

The child abuse charge is likely for ramming the car containing a mother and her two children on the way to elementary school.

Tara Hildebrand's Subaru

Tara Hildebrand continues to recover from her injuries suffered in the crash when Fulford slammed into the car she was driving with her daughters.

Tara Hildebrand

Fulford is also accused of shooting a taxi driver and stealing a Prius from James Pickford that ended up totaled.

James Pickford

It all came to a crashing end as Fulford was pursued by authorities. Instead of committing suicide as he had previously posted on his online social media account, he remains in jail.

