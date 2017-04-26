Water Main Break Repairs Complete, Repaving Underway

April 26, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Denver Water, Sinkhole, South Lowell Boulevard, Water Main Break, West Greenwood Place

DENVER (CBS4) – Crews from Denver Water has once again closed a road on Wednesday to pave a stretch of road in southwest Denver where a sinkhole formed after a water main break.

sinkhole 11 Water Main Break Repairs Complete, Repaving Underway

(credit: CBS)

The water main break responsible for the sinkhole happened early Tuesday morning on South Lowell Boulevard near West Greenwood Place, just north of Highway 285.

sinkhole 2 Water Main Break Repairs Complete, Repaving Underway

(credit: CBS)

About six feet of pipe burst and even more cracked as a result of the pressure. Denver Water told CBS4 at least 13 feet of pipe will have to be replaced.

Crews made the repairs on Tuesday and the repaving project started about 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

denver water main break lu5 frame 23610 Water Main Break Repairs Complete, Repaving Underway

(credit: CBS)

denver water main break lu5 frame 25380 Water Main Break Repairs Complete, Repaving Underway

(credit: CBS)

The cause of the break is hard to pinpoint but Denver Water said it could be a combination of things that include the age of the pipe, it was installed in the 1950s, the material, corrosion, water fluctuation and a change in temperature.

denver water main break lu5 frame 0 Water Main Break Repairs Complete, Repaving Underway

(credit: CBS)

