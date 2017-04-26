Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

April 26, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: 23rd Avenue, 29th Street, Greeley, Road Rage

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family are devastated after an apparent case of road rage left one man dead in Greeley.

“He was a good dad. He didn’t deserve this,” said Roy Valera, a family friend of the victim.

greeley deadly crash 10pkg frame 1410 Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

Police found the man, who has not been identified, dead inside a pickup truck on 29th Street near 23rd Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.

greeley deadly crash 10pkg frame 630 Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

Some people told police they saw a type of fight between the man driving a white pickup and another driver inside a gold or tan truck.

Witnesses also reported hearing a large explosion before the pickup crashed into a retaining wall.

greeley deadly crash 6map Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

“From witness statements and through evidence, it appears to be a possible road-rage type incident that resulted in the death,” Greeley Police Lt. Roy Smith said in a statement.

greeley deadly crash 10pkg frame 990 Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

Police in Greeley search for more evidence in a deadly crash (credit: CBS)

“For what reason… there shouldn’t be any reason to take away a human being’s life,” said Vanessa Carrasco, a family friend of the victim.

Investigators are now looking for the driver of a gold or tan small pickup, a Chevy S10 or ZR2 model, that sped away from the crash.

greeley homicide suspect car greeley pd Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

The suspect vehicle (credit: Greeley Police Department)

“He had a lot of love for everyone, whoever it was, if he could help you out he’d help you, he was a good guy,” said Varela.

greeley deadly crash 10pkg frame 510 Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

(credit: CBS)

Police examined the crash scene and are investigating the man’s death as a possible road rage homicide. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect driver and vehicle.

greeley deadly crash 10pkg frame 180 Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

Police in Greeley search for more evidence in a deadly crash (credit: CBS)

Friends say the victim was working near the crash scene and left behind a wife and young children.

“We just want justice for him and his family and his kids,” said Varela.

Additional Information From The Greeley Police Department

Police say anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle should call police at (970) 350-9600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia