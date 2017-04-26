Possible Road Rage Suspect Search Underway In Deadly Crash

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Friends and family are devastated after an apparent case of road rage left one man dead in Greeley.

“He was a good dad. He didn’t deserve this,” said Roy Valera, a family friend of the victim.

Police found the man, who has not been identified, dead inside a pickup truck on 29th Street near 23rd Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Some people told police they saw a type of fight between the man driving a white pickup and another driver inside a gold or tan truck.

Witnesses also reported hearing a large explosion before the pickup crashed into a retaining wall.

“From witness statements and through evidence, it appears to be a possible road-rage type incident that resulted in the death,” Greeley Police Lt. Roy Smith said in a statement.

“For what reason… there shouldn’t be any reason to take away a human being’s life,” said Vanessa Carrasco, a family friend of the victim.

Investigators are now looking for the driver of a gold or tan small pickup, a Chevy S10 or ZR2 model, that sped away from the crash.

“He had a lot of love for everyone, whoever it was, if he could help you out he’d help you, he was a good guy,” said Varela.

Police examined the crash scene and are investigating the man’s death as a possible road rage homicide. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect driver and vehicle.

Friends say the victim was working near the crash scene and left behind a wife and young children.

“We just want justice for him and his family and his kids,” said Varela.

Additional Information From The Greeley Police Department

Police say anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle should call police at (970) 350-9600.