Denver Police To Hold Prescription Drug Take-Back Event

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Police Department will hold a prescription drug take-back event this Saturday.

Police are inviting residents to clean out their medicine cabinets and bring expired, unwanted or unused over-the-counter and prescription medications for proper disposal.

The Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors National Pharmaceutical Take-Back Day. Besides keeping prescription drugs out of the wrong hands, it also has the benefit of keeping the drugs out of the water supply.

“The goal of this event is to ensure the environmentally-safe disposal of medicines and to reduce the likelihood of drug misuse or abuse. Please note that these sites cannot accept needles or sharps, mercury thermometers, oxygen containers, chemotherapy or radioactive substances, illicit drugs, or pressurized canisters,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

More than 100 locations will be accepting the medications across Colorado from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can just drive up and drop off the drugs.

Denver Police drop off locations:

District 1 – 1311 West 46th Avenue

District 2 – 3921 Holly Street

District 3 – 1625 South University Street

District 4 – 2100 South Clay Street

District 5 – 4685 Peoria Street

District 6 – 1566 Washington Street

Headquarters 1331 Cherokee Street

Additional metro area and statewide collection sites can be found here.

Properly Disposing of Drugs

— Do not flush medications down the toilet or put them down the sink drain unless the label or accompanying patient information specifically tells you to do so.

— To dispose of all other prescription medication, take it out of its original container and mix it with cat litter or coffee grounds. Put that mixture in a sealable bag or container with a lid and put it in the trash. Cross off any identifying information on the prescription bottle and dispose of it in the trash.

— Check with your pharmacist to see if they will take back your unused medications.

— Participate in Colorado’s Medication Take Back Pilot Program by taking all non-controlled medications in their containers to the pharmacy at King Soopers at 4271 S. Buckley Road. The drop box will list all acceptable medications.

For more information about the Prescription Drug Take Back event and collection sites across the state, visit www.dea.gov.