Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students’ Success

April 26, 2017 4:18 PM
By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver chef, restaurateur and a one-of-a-kind school are joining forces for a healthier future. “Eat. Drink. Donate.” is a campaign to help chronically ill children with both funding and fresh food, a great pairing.

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh met Chef Troy Guard after the lunch rush at his TAG restaurant on Larimer Square.

national jewish chef 6pkg frame 641 Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students Success

Chef Troy Guard with 8th grader Meredith Best (credit: CBS)

He was teaching eighth grader, Meredith Best, how to make a chicken dish. Chef Guard shared a seasoning trick of the trade.

“If you go higher it kind of sprinkles all over the place,” Guard explained.

The two were making the first “Cooking with Troy” video, part of a new campaign for a school in need.

national jewish chef 6pkg frame 450 Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students Success

(credit: CBS)

“I love kids. I love helping people out,” Guard told Walsh.

Beginning in June, a portion of sales at Guard’s 10 Denver metro area restaurants will go to Morgridge Academy at National Jewish Health, a free school for chronically ill children.

nat jewish chef sy raw 01 concatenated 141926 frame 12982 Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students Success

(credit: CBS)

“Because of the high needs of our students, it costs about three times more to educate our kids,” explained Jennifer McCullough, Director of Education at Morgridge Academy.

In honor of Guard, the students’ community garden will be renamed “The Guard Garden.”

national jewish chef 6pkg frame 1391 Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students Success

(credit: CBS)

national jewish chef 6pkg frame 1421 Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students Success

(credit: CBS)

The chef’s cooking videos feature Morgridge students and will incorporate the fresh produce the kids grow at school and take home. The videos will be shared this summer offering recipes and cooking tips.

“I want them to eat healthy. They’re our next generation,” said Guard.

national jewish chef 6pkg frame 2199 Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students Success

The Guard Garden at Morgridge Academy (credit: National Jewish Health)

“Their illnesses all improve given correct nutrition,” said McCullough.

Morgridge third grader and gymnast Amya Rucker gets it.

national jewish chef 6pkg frame 1764 Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students Success

CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh interviews Meredith Best and Amya Rucker (credit: CBS)

“I don’t want to give up gymnastics, so I really want to be healthy,” Rucker said.

The Eat. Drink. Donate. campaign will begin in June at TAG Restaurant, 1441 Larimer Street, and will rotate to different TAG restaurant group locations each month, including TAG Burger Bar, Mister Tuna, Los Chingones, Guard and Grace, Bubu, Sugarmill, FNG, Lucky Cat and #Breakfast.

national jewish chef 6pkg frame 120 Chef Offers Recipe For Chronically Ill Students Success

(credit: CBS)

During the campaign, restaurant customers will have the option to add a donation to their bill, and 15 percent of all sales on the first Tuesday of the month will be donated to the school.

LINK: Eat. Drink. Donate. Campaign

Kathy Walsh is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor and Health Specialist. She has been with CBS4 for more than 30 years. She is always open to story ideas. Follow Kathy on Twitter @WalshCBS4.

