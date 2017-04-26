Sanctuary Euthanizes Lions, Tigers & Bears After Move Request Denied

By Jennifer Brice

AGATE, Colo. (CBS4) – There’s a sad story in Elbert County after a wildlife sanctuary euthanized all of its animals — a total of 11 animals — lions, tigers, and bears.

The Lion’s Gate Sanctuary in Agate said killing the animals was the only option after county commissioners denied it’s request to relocate.

Jim Hansen has lived near the sanctuary for many years. He was sad to hear that that the animals, which went there for safekeeping and care, were euthanized.

“It’s kind of disheartening,” he said. “At the same time I don’t know exactly what kind of problems they are facing down there.”

In a statement to CBS4, the sanctuary owners said ongoing flooding and damage prevented them from continuing their operations and caring for the animals at the present location. They wanted to move the sanctuary to another location, land also in Elbert County, and owned by them.

Elbert County commissioners denied that request. Commissioner Danny Wilcox told CBS4’s Jennifer Brice by phone it was denied it because of numerous safety concerns with the proposed move, and the sanctuary would go from a remote area to a more densely populated place.

Dr. Joan Laub, a sanctuary owner, said she is devastated about the loss of the animals. She said they thought about relocating the animals. She added that the animals “would not have survived a move to a new facility” because they were all seniors, some with disabilities.

Laub added that they had a safety problem with a permanent solution for the animals. In an email she told Brice, “Multiple governing bodies signed off on the relocation. They based their decision on the law. The three county commissioners denied the permit based upon emotions and their self-serving agenda, i.e., votes.”

Wilcox said he did not know the outcome of this would result in the animals being euthanized. He said he specifically asked the owners what their plan would be if the approval was denied. He said he was told that the sanctuary owners would continue operate as-is based on the ages of the animals.

