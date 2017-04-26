Fuel Spills In One I-70 Crash, Semi Rolls Down Hill In Another

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Icy road conditions in Colorado’s foothills are possibly to blame for two different serious crashes involving semi trucks early Wednesday morning.
A truck crashed on Interstate 70 at Beaver Brook on the west side of Evergreen and left a small diesel spill.
Hazmat crews were at the scene early Wednesday morning to clean things up. They said approximately 200 gallons spilled.
That crash happened at 4:25 a.m. and no one was hurt.
The other crash happened a few miles away at a approximately the same time and also on I-70. In that one, a semi truck with Swift written on the trailer slid down an embankment. A box truck also slid into the median and tipped over.
Portions of I-70 were closed due to the crashes. At 6:30 a.m. the westbound lanes were closed in the area.
Officials with the Colorado State Patrol said