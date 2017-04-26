Fuel Spills In One I-70 Crash, Semi Rolls Down Hill In Another

Fuel Spills In One I-70 Crash, Semi Rolls Down Hill In AnotherIcy road conditions in Colorado's foothills are possibly to blame for two different serious semi crashes.

Teen On Unicycle Is Victim Of Vicious Attack, Thanks Neighbors For HelpWestminster police are searching for three men who attacked a teenager Sunday night.

Prom 2017: 'Best Night Ever' For Teen With Rare DiseasesAvery Becker suffers with two rare diseases. He didn't have a group of friends to go to prom with, but the people who stepped up made the night spectacular.