Mother Goose Waits For Egg To Hatch In Whole Foods Parking Lot

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A Whole Foods store in Littleton has cordoned off a section of the parking lot for a makeshift nursery. A mother goose is sitting on her egg, waiting for it to hatch.
Employees at the store put up caution tape and signs around the planter in the parking lot, urging shoppers to give the expectant mother a lot of room.
Some working at Whole Foods believe the egg might hatch in a week or so. They hope at that time the mother goose will make her way to a nearby pond with her gosling.