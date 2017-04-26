Mother Goose Waits For Egg To Hatch In Whole Foods Parking Lot

April 26, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: Goose, Littleton, Whole Foods

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A Whole Foods store in Littleton has cordoned off a section of the parking lot for a makeshift nursery. A mother goose is sitting on her egg, waiting for it to hatch.

co whole foods goose 6vo frame 210 Mother Goose Waits For Egg To Hatch In Whole Foods Parking Lot

A mother goose sits on her egg outside the Whole Foods in Littleton (credit: CBS)

Employees at the store put up caution tape and signs around the planter in the parking lot, urging shoppers to give the expectant mother a lot of room.

co whole foods goose 6vo frame 0 Mother Goose Waits For Egg To Hatch In Whole Foods Parking Lot

(credit: CBS)

Some working at Whole Foods believe the egg might hatch in a week or so. They hope at that time the mother goose will make her way to a nearby pond with her gosling.

co whole foods goose 6vo frame 660 Mother Goose Waits For Egg To Hatch In Whole Foods Parking Lot

(credit: CBS)

co whole foods goose 6vo frame 150 Mother Goose Waits For Egg To Hatch In Whole Foods Parking Lot

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia