Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum will be the sole American venue to host a special exhibition from artist Edgar Degas.

The special exhibition, “Degas: A Passion for Perfection,” will showcase more than 100 of his works from 1855 to 1906, including paintings, drawings, pastels, etchings, and more.

“Degas was the quintessential independent artist, and this exhibition will give visitors a more intimate look into his creative process as well as his public and private life,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the DAM.

Some of the most prominent of Degas’ works on view will include “Examen de Danse,” a piece already in the DAM’s collection, “Trois Femmes Aux Courses,” and “Woman Scratching Her Back.”

Additional works by J.A.D. Ingres, Eugene Delacroix, and Paul Cezanne will also be shown.

“Degas: A Passion for Perfection” will be on view at the Denver Art Museum from Feb. 11 to May 20, 2018, following its debut at the University of Cambridge.

