Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

April 26, 2017 3:23 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Art Museum will be the sole American venue to host a special exhibition from artist Edgar Degas.

The special exhibition, “Degas: A Passion for Perfection,” will showcase more than 100 of his works from 1855 to 1906, including paintings, drawings, pastels, etchings, and more.

degas four ballet dancers on stage brazil Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

(credit: Denver Art Museum)

“Degas was the quintessential independent artist, and this exhibition will give visitors a more intimate look into his creative process as well as his public and private life,” said Christoph Heinrich, Frederick and Jan Mayer Director of the DAM.

degas dancer fourth position fw Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

Sculpture/Figure. Dancer, Fourth Position in Front on the Left Leg. Degas, Edgar (French, 1834-1917). Hébrard, Adrien-A., caster (French, 1865-1937). Bronze, cast, height 58.3cm, height 37.0cm, width 36.0cm. Original wax model c. 1882-1895 (Rewald), or c. 1882-1890, cast in bronze c. 1919-1921. Paris, Colmar.

Some of the most prominent of Degas’ works on view will include “Examen de Danse,” a piece already in the DAM’s collection, “Trois Femmes Aux Courses,” and “Woman Scratching Her Back.”

degas woman scratching her back 1973 161 Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

(credit: Denver Art Museum)

degas three women at the races 1973 234 Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

(credit: Denver Art Museum)

degas scene of war dorsay Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

Degas Edgar (dit), Gas Hilaire-Germain Edgar de (1834-1917). Paris, musée d’Orsay. RF2208.

Additional works by J.A.D. Ingres, Eugene Delacroix, and Paul Cezanne will also be shown.

“Degas: A Passion for Perfection” will be on view at the Denver Art Museum from Feb. 11 to May 20, 2018, following its debut at the University of Cambridge.

degas self portrait fw Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

Autoportrait. Degas, Edgar (French, 1834-1917). Etching, drypoint. Black carbon ink on paper, height, plate, 229 mm, width, plate, 143 mm; height, sheet, 327 mm, width, sheet, 250 mm, 1857. Production Note: Impression from a cancelled plate.

degas dancer with bouquets chrysler Denver Art Musem Exclusive U.S. Host For Degas Exhibition

Dancer with Bouquets ca. 1895-1900 Edgar Degas, French, 1834-1917
Oil on canvas Gift of Walter P. Chrysler, Jr., in memory of Della Viola Forker Chrysler #71.507

CBS4 is the proud media partner of the Denver Art Museum.

