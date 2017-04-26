Daring Car Rescue Caught On Police Dash Cam

April 26, 2017 5:54 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (CBS4) – A police officer and an early morning driver are being hailed heroes after saving two people in a burning car.

Nathaniel Boyer pulled up to a crash and pulled the driver out first. Heavy flames were starting to engulf the car and were spreading quickly.

Officer Jeff Rodgers got to the scene moments later and went to the passenger side. He and Boyer got the passenger’s seatbelt unbuckled and dragged the men to safety.

The family of the driver sent Boyer a handwritten note to thank him.

Boyer said he usually doesn’t drive that way, but decided to go that route because he missed a light. Boyer says he believes he was put there to make sure the men involved in the crash got help.

