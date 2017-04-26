‘Opening Doors’ Exhibit Celebrates Diversity

DENVER (CBS4)– The Children’s Museum of Denver celebrated the new Opening Doors exhibit on Wednesday.
Denver Mayor Michael Hancock led the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new exhibit, which aims to celebrate diversity.
Local artists decorated 11 doors, each with its own colorful design. They all share the same message, “All are welcome here.”
“The whole idea is to celebrate the diversity in our community,” said President & CEO of The Children’s Museum of Denver Mike Yankovich.
On Wednesday, the museum hosted the “pay as you will day” in which families choose their own admission price.
The Opening Doors exhibit is always free and will be on display through this fall.