‘Opening Doors’ Exhibit Celebrates Diversity

April 26, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Michael Hancock, Mike Yankovich, Opening Doors, The Children's Museum of Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The Children’s Museum of Denver celebrated the new Opening Doors exhibit on Wednesday.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock led the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new exhibit, which aims to celebrate diversity.

childrens museum exhibit 12vo frame 186 Opening Doors Exhibit Celebrates Diversity

The Open Doors exhibit at The Children’s Museum opened on Wednesday (credit: CBS)

Local artists decorated 11 doors, each with its own colorful design. They all share the same message, “All are welcome here.”

childrens museum exhibit 12vo frame 276 Opening Doors Exhibit Celebrates Diversity

(credit: CBS)

“The whole idea is to celebrate the diversity in our community,” said President & CEO of The Children’s Museum of Denver Mike Yankovich.

childrens museum exhibit 12vo frame 576 Opening Doors Exhibit Celebrates Diversity

(credit: CBS)

On Wednesday, the museum hosted the “pay as you will day” in which families choose their own admission price.

childrens museum exhibit 12vo frame 1049 Opening Doors Exhibit Celebrates Diversity

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was at the Open Doors exhibit at The Children’s Museum opened on Wednesday (credit: CBS)

The Opening Doors exhibit is always free and will be on display through this fall.

childrens museum exhibit 12sot frame 421 Opening Doors Exhibit Celebrates Diversity

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia