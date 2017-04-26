Suspicious Device Found In Parking Lot

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Arvada investigated a suspicious device found in a parking lot in the shopping complex near 52nd and Wadsworth. It was detonated about an hour later.

Police rushed to the area before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The device was found on the east side of the parking lot.

It is unclear why the device was considered suspicious.

The shopping center was evacuated.

Copter4 flew over the scene where a large section had been cordoned off with crime scene tape. Several officers, police vehicles and fire engines were on the premises.

Authorities detonated the device. It is unclear whether it was dangerous.

Police have not said whether they are searching for anyone in connection with the device.