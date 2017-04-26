You Did Know The Animal Park Has More Than Giraffes, Right?

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park has more than just giraffes.

But you already knew that, right?

Their featured animal on Wednesday, one of the only ones they’ve posted about beyond the giraffes, are Bactrian camels who “are discussing all the hype about naming April’s calf and perhaps bitter on their lack of introduction; so please welcome Kara and Gobi.”

Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch told CBS Denver that, now that Baby G has been born, they’ll begin featuring more of the park’s other animals, including possible live cameras. The giraffe camera will continue on, but on a different schedule than the 24/7 one the park had been running.

Tuesday night, the park released the top ten names for Baby G in their contest to name him.

