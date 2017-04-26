Activists: Man Who Once Sought Refuge In Church Detained

April 26, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: American Friends Service Committee, Arturo Hernandez, Jeanette Vizguerra

DENVER (AP) — Activists say a man who once sought sanctuary from deportation in a Colorado church has been detained by federal immigration agents.

Gabriela Flora of the American Friends Service Committee says agents went to a job site where Arturo Hernandez was installing tile Wednesday and detained him.

sanctuary man bb raw 01 concatenated 115040 frame 51174 Activists: Man Who Once Sought Refuge In Church Detained

Arturo Hernandez walked out of a Denver church in July 2015 after 9 months of seeking sanctuary (credit: CBS)

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment.

Hernandez lived in the basement of Denver’s First Unitarian Church for nine months starting in October 2014. It’s the same church where Jeanette Vizguerra, a Mexican woman trying to avoid deportation, has been living since February after skipping her scheduled immigration check-in.

jeannette vizguerra 2 Activists: Man Who Once Sought Refuge In Church Detained

Jeanette Vizguerra (credit: CBS)

Hernandez left the church in July 2015 after immigration officials told him he was no longer a priority for deportation.

He has two daughters. The eldest is set to graduate from high school next month.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

