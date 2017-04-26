Activists: Man Who Once Sought Refuge In Church Detained

DENVER (AP) — Activists say a man who once sought sanctuary from deportation in a Colorado church has been detained by federal immigration agents.

Gabriela Flora of the American Friends Service Committee says agents went to a job site where Arturo Hernandez was installing tile Wednesday and detained him.

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement declined to comment.

Hernandez lived in the basement of Denver’s First Unitarian Church for nine months starting in October 2014. It’s the same church where Jeanette Vizguerra, a Mexican woman trying to avoid deportation, has been living since February after skipping her scheduled immigration check-in.

Hernandez left the church in July 2015 after immigration officials told him he was no longer a priority for deportation.

He has two daughters. The eldest is set to graduate from high school next month.

