‘Dangerous’ Escaped Inmate Arrested

April 25, 2017 10:11 AM
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a violent end to the search for an escaped convict wanted in a crime spree.

Zachary Vela, a Department of Corrections escapee, was wanted for a felony parole violation and numerous other crimes.

zachary vela Dangerous Escaped Inmate Arrested

Zachary Vela (credit: Douglas County)

He was arrested late Monday night after he crashed into a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle in the 3500 block of South Harlan Street in Denver. The air bags were deployed but no one was injured in the crash.

Deputies say Vela, 32, was in a stolen vehicle when he tried to get away from deputies and crashed into a patrol car.

alameda kipling barricade arrest 5vo frame 636 Dangerous Escaped Inmate Arrested

(credit: CBS)

Vela’s arrest happened after an extensive search that began with a standoff in Lakewood.

Officers rushed to the residence located in the 10000 block of a of Alameda Avenue near Kipling in Lakewood about 9 a.m. Monday. Unfortunately Vela got away before officers could arrest him.

alameda kipling barricade arrest 5vo frame 134 Dangerous Escaped Inmate Arrested

(credit: CBS)

Vela is suspected in numerous crimes through the Denver metro area and Douglas County, including vehicle theft, burglary and vehicle trespasses.

lakewood swat1 Dangerous Escaped Inmate Arrested

SWAT with Lakewood police at Alameda & Kipling (credit: CBS)

Vela is believed to be armed and dangerous and authorities tweeted out a plea to help find him.

Before his arrest, he was last seen in Lakewood just before 1 p.m. Monday, driving a stolen red Toyota Tacoma with Colorado license plate VYQ-010.

Investigators collected fingerprints and evidence from a maroon sedan at the home near Alameda and Kipling on Monday night. CBS4 has learned a couple from Lakewood reported the vehicle stolen last month.

