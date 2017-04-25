‘Dangerous’ Escaped Inmate Arrested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – It was a violent end to the search for an escaped convict wanted in a crime spree.

Zachary Vela, a Department of Corrections escapee, was wanted for a felony parole violation and numerous other crimes.

He was arrested late Monday night after he crashed into a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s vehicle in the 3500 block of South Harlan Street in Denver. The air bags were deployed but no one was injured in the crash.

Deputies say Vela, 32, was in a stolen vehicle when he tried to get away from deputies and crashed into a patrol car.

Vela’s arrest happened after an extensive search that began with a standoff in Lakewood.

Officers rushed to the residence located in the 10000 block of a of Alameda Avenue near Kipling in Lakewood about 9 a.m. Monday. Unfortunately Vela got away before officers could arrest him.

Vela is suspected in numerous crimes through the Denver metro area and Douglas County, including vehicle theft, burglary and vehicle trespasses.

Vela is believed to be armed and dangerous and authorities tweeted out a plea to help find him.

We need the help of the public with getting this this guy back in custody before someone is hurt!!! Help us catch him!!! https://t.co/DXJyMz5s53 — Chief Steve Johnson (@sjohnsondcso) April 24, 2017

Before his arrest, he was last seen in Lakewood just before 1 p.m. Monday, driving a stolen red Toyota Tacoma with Colorado license plate VYQ-010.

Investigators collected fingerprints and evidence from a maroon sedan at the home near Alameda and Kipling on Monday night. CBS4 has learned a couple from Lakewood reported the vehicle stolen last month.