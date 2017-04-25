Pro Golfer Tweets That United Airlines Broke His Golf Clubs

Bryan Altman

It just keeps getting worse for United Airlines. Today, two weeks after video surfaced of police officers forcibly removing a passenger from an overbooked United flight and dragging his unconscious body down the aisle of the aircraft, professional golfer Mat Goggin tweeted out a picture of his broken golf clubs and laid the blame at United’s feet following a flight with the airline.

First time in 20+ years I've opened my bag to find this… I was going to complain but I must admit I'm a little intimidated by @united pic.twitter.com/bmKwquMqb1 — Mat Goggin (@MatGoggin) April 24, 2017

Of course, in light of recent news, Goggin also had to take a shot at the beleaguered airline, saying “I was going to complain but I must admit I’m a little intimidated by @united.”

While the incident is unfortunate, Goggin, who hails from Australia and has won on the PGA’s Web.com Tour multiple times in his career, might not be without clubs for too long.

Almost immediately after he tweeted out the photo of his busted clubs, TaylorMade Golf tweeted back at him “we’re on it.”

Considering the broken clubs are TaylorMade, it’s safe to assume Goggin is sponsored by the company and will have a new set in no time.

Still, amateur and professional golfers alike might find themselves thinking twice about putting their precious cargo onto a United flight anytime soon.