Top Ten Names For Baby Giraffe Released

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The list is out! The Animal Adventure Park in New York released the top 10 name choices for their baby giraffe.
The giraffe calf was born 10 days ago. It captured the attention of millons all over the world.
Here are the choices:
“Alyssa’s Choice”
Apollo
Geoffrey
Gio
Harpur
Noah
Ollie
Patch
Patches
Unity
Park officials say this ends the first round of voting. We now move onto the second round, in which you can vote for your favorite name.
The park says it will pick a winner at 6pm EST on April 30th. They will announce it tentatively on May 1st.
