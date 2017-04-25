Road Rage Could Be To Blame After Man Found Dead In Pickup

April 25, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: 29th Street, Greeley, Greeley Police Department, Road Rage, Roy Smith

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Road rage may be the cause of a deadly crash in Greeley.

Police found a man dead inside a pickup truck on 29th Street near 23rd Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion before the pickup crashed into a retaining wall.

greeley deadly crash 6map Road Rage Could Be To Blame After Man Found Dead In Pickup

“From witness statements and through evidence, it appears to be a possible road-rage type incident that resulted in the death,” Greeley police Lt. Roy Smith said in a statement.

Investigators are now looking for the driver of a gold or green small pickup spotted leaving the scene.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released.

Additional Information From The Greeley Police Department

Police say anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle should call police at (970) 350-9600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia