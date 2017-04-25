Road Rage Could Be To Blame After Man Found Dead In Pickup

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Road rage may be the cause of a deadly crash in Greeley.
Police found a man dead inside a pickup truck on 29th Street near 23rd Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses reported hearing a large explosion before the pickup crashed into a retaining wall.
“From witness statements and through evidence, it appears to be a possible road-rage type incident that resulted in the death,” Greeley police Lt. Roy Smith said in a statement.
Investigators are now looking for the driver of a gold or green small pickup spotted leaving the scene.
The name of the victim hasn’t been released.
Additional Information From The Greeley Police Department
Police say anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle should call police at (970) 350-9600.