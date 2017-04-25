Pinwheel Planters Try To Break Guiness Book Record

April 25, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Child Abuse Prevention Month, Guiness Book Of World Records, Illuminate Colorado, Pinwheels

DENVER (CBS4) – The group Illuminate Colorado planted more than 2,000 pinwheels along Speer Blvd. in Denver Tuesday in an attempt to break a world record.

(credit: CBS)

Organizers say it also doubles as an event to raise awareness about child abuse. April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.

(credit: CBS)

“We plant the pinwheel really as a symbol of the happy childhood for all children. It’s really about primary prevention. Prevention before abuse or neglect ever occurs,” said Jade Woodward, executive director of Illuminate Colorado.

Organizers and volunteers planted 2,009 pinwheels along a stretch of Speer between Grant and Logan Streets going northbound. They say that number signifies the year when the group was established in Colorado. The current world record for most pinwheels planted is 1,000.

