Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Cattle

April 25, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Colorado Cattlemen's Association, Haxtun, Logan County, Patrick Svoboda, Phillips County, Wildfires

HAXTUN, Colo. (CBS4) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fire in Logan and Phillips Counties that claimed the lives of hundreds of cattle along with other livestock.

The grass fire that started on March 6 also destroyed four homes. The blaze was contained the first night but it took about two days to fully extinguish the fire.

logan county fire Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Cattle

(credit: CBS)

Investigators quickly determined that the fire was caused by reckless human action and later identified Patrick Svoboda as the man who was welding on a metal feed trough in a dry cornfield on an extremely windy day.

patrick svoboda Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Cattle

Patrick Svoboda (credit: Logan County)

That day there was also a Red Flag Warning in effect for the area which indicated there was a high fire danger.

logan county fire 1 Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Cattle

(credit: CBS)

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for Svoboda, 39, on April 19 on charges of fourth-degree arson and reckless endangerment. Svoboda was later booked into the Logan County Jail without incident.

logan county fire 6vo frame 588 Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Cattle

(credit: CBS)

No humans were injured in the fire.

logan county fire 6vo frame 79 Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Cattle

(credit: CBS)

The fire started in Logan County and quickly spread west to Phillips County ahead of gusty winds.

logan county fire 4 Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Cattle

Copter4 flew over the damage from the wildfire in Logan and Phillips Counties (credit: CBS)

logan county fire 3 Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed Cattle

(credit: CBS)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia