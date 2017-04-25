Oldest Tree In North America Removed

BASKING RIDGE, N.J. (CBS4) – A tree that is believed to be the oldest in the United States has died and is being removed.

Crews began cutting down the 600-year-old white oak on Monday. The oldest tree in North America has been firmly rooted long before the town of Basking Ridge was built. The tree began showing signs of decay and was declared dead last year. The church decided it was time to bring the tree down before it fell on its own.

It’s believed George Washington rested beneath its branches. Headstones at the cemetery belong to Revolutionary War veterans. Historic markers date back to the 1700s.

Before it died, it left a gift for the community. A much younger, 25-foot white oak is growing from an acorn that fell from the mother tree. It was planted in the cemetery with enough space to grow for years to come.

The church says it will keep every piece of the historic oak and will make furniture and other keepsakes from its branches and trunk.