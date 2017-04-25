Pot Shops Stay Open Later

DENVER (CBS4)– Pot shops in Denver will stay open later after the city council approved the operating hours extension on Monday night.
City council members approved the longer hours in order to help Denver’s dispensaries stay competitive in the metro area market.
Right now, pot shops in Denver city limits must close by 7 p.m.
RELATED STORIES: Marijuana Legalization Story Archive
Starting May 1, both medical and recreational marijuana shops will stay open until 10 p.m.
The move is designed to give Denver’s 218 marijuana shops to compete with stores in Glendale and Edgewater which are open until midnight.