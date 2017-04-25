Pot Shops Stay Open Later

Pot Shops Stay Open LaterPot shops in Denver will stay open later after the city council approved the operating hours extension on Monday night.

Gardner Talks Border Wall During Online Town HallSenator Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, talked to constituents about big issues like border security, during his online town hall on Monday night.

Flames Shoot Through Roof Of HomeFlames shot through the roof of a home in Denver early Tuesday morning. Fortunately no one was home at the time.