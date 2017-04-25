Low-Flying ‘Air Force One’ Plane Spotted In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A low-flying plane was spotted flying over homes in southeast Aurora on Tuesday morning as part of training for Air Force One.

The Boeing 747 aircraft was conducting “touch and goes” according to Aurora police.

According to Buckley Air Force Base personnel, “it is one of two planes that is used as Air Force One, but it is not Air Force One.” It is technically “just a normal plane” unless the president is on it.

The VC-25A is one of two assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group, 89th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Andrews, MD, according to Buckley Air Force Base.

The plane will be seen in the area Tuesday, as Buckley is one of the places training is conducted. The training includes multiple takeoffs, approaches and landings under a variety of conditions.

There were no passengers, only crew, on board the plane on Tuesday.