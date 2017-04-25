Low-Flying ‘Air Force One’ Plane Spotted In Aurora

April 25, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: Air Force One, Aurora, Buckley Air Force Base, Low-Flying Plane

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A low-flying plane was spotted flying over homes in southeast Aurora on Tuesday morning as part of training for Air Force One.

The Boeing 747 aircraft was conducting “touch and goes” according to Aurora police.

According to Buckley Air Force Base personnel, “it is one of two planes that is used as Air Force One, but it is not Air Force One.” It is technically “just a normal plane” unless the president is on it.

aurora low flying plane 2 from garrett boyd Low Flying Air Force One Plane Spotted In Aurora

A low-flying plane in Aurora (credit: CBS)

The VC-25A is one of two assigned to the Presidential Airlift Group, 89th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Andrews, MD, according to Buckley Air Force Base.

The plane will be seen in the area Tuesday, as Buckley is one of the places training is conducted. The training includes multiple takeoffs, approaches and landings under a variety of conditions.

There were no passengers, only crew, on board the plane on Tuesday.

buckley air force base Low Flying Air Force One Plane Spotted In Aurora

Buckley Air Force Base (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
COLORADO'S MOST ENDANGERED PLACES
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia