Latest Forecast: Active Weather Pattern Continues, Freezing Temperatures Tonight

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After some rain Monday night, Denver and the Front Range will stay dry for most of the day on Tuesday. A chance for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will return by late afternoon..

Temperatures will be at least 10 degrees cooler than Monday with highs in the middle and upper 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Temperatures will become cold enough in the metro area Tuesday evening to support snow instead of rain but by the time it does get that cold, most of the moisture will have moved south of Denver. And therefore for most areas we’re expecting some light rain this evening followed by a maybe a brief changeover to light snow but no accumulation. The exception is along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties where up to 2 inches of accumulation is possible overnight.

In the mountains, snow will be limited throughout much of the day except in the San Juan and Sangre de Cristos. Snow will pick up in the central and northern mountains (including Summit County the I-70 corridor) by late afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory continues west of Vail Pass through 9 p.m. Most mountain areas will see 1-5 inches of additional accumulation between Tuesday morning and very early Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, Tuesday night will be the coldest night in 2 weeks for the metro area with subfreezing temperatures. Another freeze is expected Friday night followed by a hard freeze Saturday night (a hard freeze occurs when temperatures drop to or below 28° and can often kill many plants and flowers).

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.