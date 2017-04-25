Tierney Pleased With Pioneers Defensive Improvement

By Michael Spencer

University of Denver lacrosse coach Bill Tierney joined CBS 4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Denver Pioneers are 10-2 this season and are currently riding a five game winning streak. On Saturday they beat Providence 12-2, clinching their fourth consecutive Big East regular season conference title.

“It’s nice to know you’ve got it over with before the fifth game,” joked Tierney, who is undefeated in regular season conference games.

The Pios started the season 4-0, but then lost two of their next three games, falling at home to North Carolina and then on the road to Ohio State. Since that loss in Columbus, Denver is undefeated and is trending up heading into the postseason.

“To beat a team like that (Providence) 12-2 shows that we played really well at the offensive end, which we’ve been doing, but also a great defensive effort which we’ve been working for and waiting for,” said Tierney.

The Pios will close out the regular season on the road against Marquette on April 29 and then will play the Golden Eagles again on May 4th in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

“It’s a little bit strange,” said Tierney about playing an opponent two times in six days. “You’re wondering about, ‘Do we show everything? What’s the second game going to be like?'”

“But right now we’re talking about going undefeated in the regular season and then we’ll see what happens in the following game.”

DU and Marquette will play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.