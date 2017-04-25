Kenny G Treats Airline Passengers To A Free Show

April 25, 2017 1:29 PM
LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – Passengers on a flight from Tampa to Los Angeles were treated to a free show by Kenny G.

Saturday, the saxophonist gave an impromptu show after a flight attendant announced they were raising money for Relay for Life.

The artist said that if everyone on the plane raised at least $2,000 he would treat passengers to a free show.

Kenny G was recorded by many people, including Lea Langenburg, walking up and down the aisle playing.

He said on an overhead announcement that he wasn’t playing for attention for himself, but instead for a good cause.

gettyimages 670431726 Kenny G Treats Airline Passengers To A Free Show

Kenny G performs onstage during the “Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives” Premiere Concert (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

