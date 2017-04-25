Judge Blocks Trump Order On Sanctuary City Money

Fort Carson Troops Return Home For Emotional WelcomeIt was an emotional homecoming for nearly 100 Fort Carson soldiers at the army post late Monday night.

Colorado Counties Reporting Big Increases In Property ValuesProperty values are going up all over Colorado. Seven county assessors reported big increases on Tuesday.

Man Arrested In Connection With Wildfire That Killed CattleA man has been arrested in connection with a fire in Logan and Phillips Counties that claimed the lives of hundreds of cattle along with other livestock.