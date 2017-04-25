Mom Defying Deportation Holds Celebration For Honor From Time Magazine

DENVER (CBS4) – A celebration was held Tuesday for a woman on Time Magazine’s list of the most influential people in the world.

The party took place for Jeanette Vizguerra at the First Unitarian Society. She has been living in the Denver church to avoid deportation.

Vizguerra entered the country illegally 20 years ago, has three American born children and was awaiting a visa that would give her a path to legal status. She is now defying her deportation order that stems from an arrest for a fake ID in 2009, and Rep. Diana DeGette and Rep. Jared Polis are among the Colorado leaders who have come to her defense.

Vizguerra didn’t attend Time’s gala in New York City for fear she’d be deported so she organized her own party at the church instead.