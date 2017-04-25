Guilty Plea In Taking Photos Up Woman’s Skirt Case

DENVER (CBS4) – A man has pleaded guilty to taking cellphone photos up a woman’s skirt.
Jacob Magee, 33, pleaded guilty to invasion of privacy for sexual gratification. Police identified Magee as the man in a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert released in early November 2016.
Magee admitted to using his cellphone to snap photos up a woman’s skirt during the Denver Broncos game on Oct. 30, 2016 against the San Diego Chargers.
According to Magee’s arrest paperwork, the woman caught him in the act. When she and her husband confronted him, he ran off.
Video cameras at Sports Authority Field at Mile High captured the entire incident, including a clear picture of the suspect’s distinctive blade-type prosthetic leg.
Stadium security crews continued to scan through their surveillance and spotted Magee a second time, trying to re-enter the stadium.
A background search shows Magee has a history of similar encounters, including a peeping tom conviction in 2012 that landed him on the Colorado Sex Offender Registry.
Magee faces up to 60 days in jail when he is sentenced in July.